Hirving Lozano to Undergo Napoli Medical as PSV Winger 'Signs' 5-Year Deal With Serie A Side

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Napoli are reported to have reached an agreement over the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano, as the 23-year-old is close to sealing a five-year deal in Naples. 

The Mexican joined the Dutch side from CF Pachuca for £7m two years ago, and has gone on to prove himself as perhaps one of the best value-for-money signings on the continent in recent years, scoring 40 goals and assisting 23 in his 79 appearances since. 

That sort of form for a team generally considered to be a selling club inevitably comes with its transfer interest, however, and after Manchester United had been linked with him on-and-off throughout the summer, it was reported earlier this week that Napoli had advanced negotiations over a €42m deal.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

This is corroborated by the news coming out of the Netherlands on Friday, as VI say that an agreement has been reached between the clubs, with just a medical and administrative details remaining to hash out before an announcement can be made. 

The report doesn't mention a specific fee, noting only that the fee will surpass PSV's €34m record sale of Memphis Depay to Manchester United in 2015. 

This doesn't contradict the €42m previously touted, and if correct, he will become Napoli's record signing, surpassing the €40m paid for Gonzalo Higuain in 2013. 

TOM BODE/GettyImages

It likely spells the end of Napoli's interest in Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, who is now set to stay in Madrid. 

