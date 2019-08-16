Jurgen Klopp Reveals Adrian Is a Doubt for Southampton Clash Following Fan Induced Injury

August 16, 2019

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for the club's Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday. 

Adrian, who was the Reds' hero on Wednesday night when he saved Tammy Abraham's penalty to secure the shootout victory, was subsequently injured when a pitch-invading fan stood on his ankle during the triumphant celebrations.

And, in revealing the news in his pre-match press conference for the Saints game, as quoted by the Independent, Klopp was critical of the fan, declaring: "I don't understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian's] ankle. It is swollen but we have to see.

"Apart from that, it was a brilliant night for him."

Should the Spaniard, who is currently deputising for the injured Alisson, prove unavailable, then it would be up to either famed journeyman Andy Lonergan or Caoimhin Kelleher to fill his boots between the sticks. 

Speaking on this, the German admitted: “We need to think about Saturday to find a way to win the game.

“Andy Lonergan is in training with Kelleher and we have them if we have to make a decision. Adrian was a week before, Lonergan has trained with us. Kelleher has potential but is not 100 per cent yet. We will see.”

Later returning to the Adrian situation, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “If the person cannot stop himself then the fans around him must. It is not funny. Wow! How can something like this happen?

“Adrian won’t go for a scan. We wait for the swelling to go down. The flight didn’t help but I saw him now, it looks better and [we will] make a decision.”

