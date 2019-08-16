Report: Barcelona Sending Coutinho to Bayern Munich on Loan

Philippe Coutinho was left out of Barcelona's matchday squad for the season opener amid reports of a completed loan to Bayern Munich.

By 90Min
August 16, 2019

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho is believed to have agreed to leave Camp Nou and complete a one-year loan move to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer, with Bayern thought to be seriously interested as they search for replacements for both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

They have already completed a deal to sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic on loan, and RAC1 claims that Coutinho could soon follow him through the door after finally agreeing to a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Coutinho was subsequently left out of the matchday squad to face Athletic Bilbao on Friday evening, and journalist Alfredo Martinez adds that the winger is expected to fly to Germany on Saturday to finalize the move.

Martinez claims that the move has been confirmed by Barcelona director Guillermo Amor, revealing that Bayern will pay around €12m to take Coutinho on loan. They will also have the option to sign the Brazilian permanently at the end of the season, but there is no mention of the fee.

Coutinho's exit from Camp Nou has been widely expected following a hugely disappointing debut season in Barcelona. He struggled to establish himself in Ernesto Valverde's lineup, and the arrival of Antoine Griezmann looked to have pushed him further down the pecking order.

There was a belief that Coutinho could be used as part of a swap deal to lure Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 champions thought to be incredibly keen on the former Liverpool man. However, should Coutinho join Bayern, it would suggest that a swap deal for Neymar is unlikely.

As for Bayern, Coutinho would add some much-needed depth on the wings following the departures of both Ribery and Robben. They have pursued the likes of Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane, but were forced to pursue other options.

A deal for Perisic was quickly concluded, and now it appears as though they could soon follow that up with a move for Coutinho.

