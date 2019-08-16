Zinedine Zidane 'Made Contact With Sadio Mane' Over Sensational Summer Deal

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly made contact with Sadio Mane earlier this window over a sensational transfer from Liverpool.

The Senegalese international, who scored twice in the Reds penalty shootout Super Cup victory over Chelsea on Wednesday night in Istanbul, has been linked (fairly spuriously) with a move to the Spanish capital throughout the summer transfer window.



And, according to a report from French publication Soccer Link, as relayed by Get French Football News, it has emerged that Los Blancos boss made contact with the forward earlier this summer in an attempt convince him about a move to the club.

And, apparently, Mane was sufficiently convinced by that phone conversation to join the Spanish side. However, Florentino Perez was not similarly enchanted by the 27-year-old winger, especially after getting out the cheque book for Eden Hazard and Rodrygo already this summer.

Along with Perez's indifference, it is understood that Liverpool, unsurprisingly, have no intention of selling their star forward, especially now that the English transfer window is closed, with nothing but what has been described as an 'exorbitant' or 'ridiculous' bid enticing them.



This comes after it was reported that Zidane has been left thoroughly unconvinced by new signing Luka Jovic thus far, and is even considering sending him right back on loan following his £62m transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mane notched 26 goals and five assists last season across competitions, with his 22 in the Premier League enough to earn him the Golden Boot award, alongside teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

