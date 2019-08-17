Antonio Conte and Chelsea to Settle Dispute Over Severance Package at Employment Tribunal

August 17, 2019

An employment tribunal has been set up to resolve Chelsea's dispute with former manager Antonio Conte over his £9m severance package.

The Italian was given his marching orders after the close of the 2017/18 campaign, yet his old employers refused to pay compensation for the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Conte took the issue to a Premier League tribunal, with the latter ordering the Blues to give him the aforementioned sum.

However, Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea hierarchy contested the decision made by officials, meaning another meeting has been required to settle the matter.

According to the Daily Mail, the Central London Employment Tribunal heard the case on Friday 16 August. The current Inter coach was not present, although he was represented by a Manchester-based legal firm.

The west London outfit used Conte's treatment of striker Diego Costa as justification for their dismissal of the 50-year-old. The Atletico Madrid forward was allegedly informed by his manager via text message that he was no longer a part of the club's plans for the future.

Another issue raised by Chelsea is the coach's conduct around players and senior staff. Nevertheless, Conte claims that the delay to his sacking hindered his chances of landing a new job for the following season.

No details of the latest hearing have been released as the meeting took place in private, making it unclear whether the Blues have fresh evidence to present.

Conte spent two years in the Chelsea dugout, lifting the Premier League in his first season at the helm, before securing the FA Cup in the final match of his tenure.

