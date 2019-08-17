Arsenal Do Something They Haven't Managed in 10 Years After Burnley Win

Arsenal have broken a decade-long hoodoo by winning their opening two matches in the Premier League - something they last managed under Arsène Wenger in 2009.

The Gunners maintained their momentum from last week's win away at Newcastle United and picked up all three points at home to Burnley, with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang temporarily sending Arsenal top of the league.

Securing maximum points from their opening matches has ensured that Unai Emery has ended their long wait for two wins from as many games, something Arsenal last did with wins against Everton and Portsmouth at the start of the 2009/10 season.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It wasn't the only record for Arsenal on Saturday either, as their 2-1 win over Burnley maintained their 100% winning record against Sean Dyche's side.

Burnley's manager has now equalled an unwanted Premier League record too after suffering a ninth straight defeat against Arsenal, moving level with Gary Megson as the longest losing run against an opponent in the competition.

The Clarets put in a professional performance at Emirates Stadium and caused Arsenal problems throughout the match, but in the end, Emery's side were able to get a comfortable foothold in the match.

Although star strikers Lacazette and Aubameyang will grab the headlines, it was new signing Dani Ceballos - on a season-long loan from Real Madrid - who stole the show.

Full Time: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley



A goal each for Lacazette and Aubameyang as Arsenal's superior firepower makes the difference!#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/oXC9zmy3sz — 90min (@90min_Football) August 17, 2019

He provided two assists and didn't put a foot wrong throughout the game, before being substituted to a well-deserved standing ovation in the second half.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pépé also showed glimpses of why Arsenal spent £72m for his signature after coming off the bench at half-time, although the Ivory Coast international couldn't pick up his first goal for the club in the dying stages of the match.