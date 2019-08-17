Atletico Madrid vs. Getafe Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch La Liga Online

Find out how to watch Atletico Madrid face Getafe in La Liga action on Sunday, August 18.

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2019

Atletico Madrid will host Getafe in its La Liga season opener on Sunday. Kickoff from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Getafe fell just short of Champions League qualification in 2018-19 with a fifth-place finish in La Liga. The club did qualify for the group stage of the 2019-20 Europe League, joining La Liga club Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid finished second in La Liga in 2018-19 behind Barcelona. The club will join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Valencia in the Champions League group stage.

How to watch Sunday's match: 

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIn Sports USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

