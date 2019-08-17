Atletico Madrid will host Getafe in its La Liga season opener on Sunday. Kickoff from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Getafe fell just short of Champions League qualification in 2018-19 with a fifth-place finish in La Liga. The club did qualify for the group stage of the 2019-20 Europe League, joining La Liga club Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid finished second in La Liga in 2018-19 behind Barcelona. The club will join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Valencia in the Champions League group stage.

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIn Sports USA

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

