Frank Lampard Backs Tammy Abraham to Play Against Leicester After Midweek Racist Abuse

By 90Min
August 17, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists he's ready to throw striker Tammy Abraham back in at the deep end against Leicester City this weekend, despite the England Under-21 international suffering racist abuse online.

The club have already confirmed in a statement that they are investigating the abuse which Abraham received online from so-called Chelsea supporters, following the 21-year-old's missed penalty against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

With Chelsea's investigation still going on behind the scenes, manager Lampard has confirmed that Abraham is still part of his first-team plans when they host Leicester City this weekend, adding that the club will offer their full support for the England youth international.

"I think the best thing is for him to move on," Lampard said, quoted by The Guardian. "But it depends on Tammy for starters and he’s not said that to me and, if he did, the reaction would be not that you’re giving in to it. But Tammy is a strong boy. 

"I want to support him. I try to be close to my players. When something like this happens it’s the first thing I do. If there was anything more he needed, then the club would 100 per cent be there for him. He’s getting the support I hope he feels he needs."

Chelsea have already shown that they're adopting a no-nonsense approach when it comes to racist abuse from the club's own fans, having slapped one supporter with a lifetime ban following an incident with Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last year.

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out have confirmed that they will hold meetings with Twitter over what more can be done to prevent players from becoming victims of racist abuse online.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message