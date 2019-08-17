Inter Monitoring Four Striker Options as Hunt for Mauro Icardi Alternative Continues

Inter are considering Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Alexis Sanchez and Ante Rebic, as Antonio Conte continues to search for a Mauro Icardi replacement.

I Nerazzurri have already completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth around £74m. However, Conte is still keen to add reinforcements at the top end of the pitch in order to provide competition for Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Icardi's time at Inter appears to be over, as the new manager has no intentions to utilise his services. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away, with Juventus a possibility (despite rumours over an 'anti-Juventus alliance' being formed). Roma's Edin Dzeko was touted as a possible target, but he has now penned a new deal with the club.

Instead, Sky Sports Italia have now reported that Inter are considering pursuing a swap deal involving Icardi and Napoli's Milik. The report claims that the situation will be 'monitored.'

Inter are also weighing up moves for Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez and former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente. Both are very different forwards and would provide different elements to the attack. Llorente is more of a target man, whereas Sanchez would prefer to drift infield and find space.

Llorente was perhaps unfortunate to not pen a new deal at the club, and although there have been rumours over a possible return, this is unlikely and he continues to be a free agent at this point. Sanchez, meanwhile, is said to be looking for a route out of Manchester, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still believes there is hope for the Chilean at the club.

Lastly, Eintracht Frankfurt's Ante Rebic is also part of the discussion. The report believes that talks have been 'going on for some time.' However, as of yet, there is no concrete deal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Conte was said to be keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, but Sky claim that the German is 'close' to joining Bayern Munich.