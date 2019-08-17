Man Utd & Man City Leading Race for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund Prepare for Sale Next Summer

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are leading the race to sign England international Jadon Sancho next summer, with his club Borussia Dortmund putting the wheels in motion for life without the 19-year-old.

Sancho has spent the last two years in Dortmund following a £7m move from Pep Guardiola's City, with the teenager going on to make 57 senior appearances for the club, scoring or assisting 39 goals from either the left or right-wing.

He has been tipped for a move to Manchester United over the last six months but Borussia Dortmund have rejected any interest in Sancho so far, with the England international still having three years left on his contract.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

That looks set to change next summer, however, as The Daily Mail claim that Borussia Dortmund have already started their search for Sancho's replacement in 2020.

It's suggested that Manchester City will be a top contender to re-sign Sancho as they have a clause in his contract which demands they're notified if a bid is accepted elsewhere.

But it's actually rivals Manchester United who are leading the chasing pack, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side expected to just build off the work they've already put into the deal.

Amid the latest rumours about Sancho's exit a fee of around £100m was being touted, even though Borussia Dortmund quite clearly appeared to be holding out for something closer to a club-record sale - currently set by Ousmane Dembélé at £122m.

A new report from the CIES Football Observatory, however, lists Sancho as the fifth most valuable player in Europe's top five leagues, suggesting that the England international could fetch a €159.4m (£145.5m) transfer fee in today's market.