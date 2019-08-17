Manchester City will host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Etihad Stadium.

Man City opened the 2019-20 Premier League season with a dominant 5–0 win over West Ham. Gabriel Jesus netted an early goal for the club, Raheem Sterling added a hat trick and Sergio Aguero scored one of his own to give City the win.

Tottenham secured a 3–1 season-opening win over Aston Villa. A pair of goals from Harry Kane and another from Tanguy Ndombele set Spurs up for the victory.

How to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

