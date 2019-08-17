Southampton vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Find out how to watch Southampton vs. Liverpool on Saturday, Aug. 17.

By Emily Caron
August 17, 2019

Southampton will host Liverpool on Saturday, Aug. 17 in a Premier League clash at St. Mary's Stadium.

Liverpool enters this weekend's match fresh off of a 4–1 win over Norwich City. Grant Hanley, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi each netted a goal in the season-opening win.

Southampton opened its 2019-20 Premier League season with a 3–0 loss to Burnley FC last Saturday. 

How to watch the match: 

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, UNIVERSO

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message