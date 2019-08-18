David Luiz Vows to Make Gunners 'Shine Again' After Making First Start in Burnley Win

David Luiz has insisted he wants to help bring Arsenal's glory days back after making his debut in the club's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Starting in the heart of defence alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos, the Brazilian showed glimpses of his ability as goals from Alaxandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw off a plucky Clarets side at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to the club's official website, Luiz was quick to thank supporters for welcoming him into the side in his first appearance for the club. The 32-year-old made the move across London from rivals Chelsea on deadline day for a fee of £8m, and said the way he was treated by his new fans was helpful as he looks to get accustomed to Unai Emery's style of play.





“I think it’s great to feel this opportunity from everybody. I just try to do my best," Luiz said about the support.

"Our style is to play football and also to understand the plan for the game. We changed a bit after because I think the game showed us to play in a different way. But when you have confidence and you’ve trained with the team you have to try to do the plan and play from the back. In the end I think we did very well.”

With another season of Europa League football awaiting Arsenal and no Premier League title since 2004, Luiz expressed his and his fellow teammates' desire to return the club back to its former glory.

“I think this team has a lot to do and can improve a lot and we can fight for all the competitions, so we’re going to work step by step, working hard," he added.

“It’s a pleasure to be here because everybody is humble, everybody wants to learn and everybody wants to improve to help this club shine again.”