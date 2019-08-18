Diego Simeone Claims La Liga Transfer Window Should Close Before Season Starts

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for La Liga to follow the Premier League's example and end the transfer window before the beginning of the season.

Atlético start their league campaign with a home match against Getafe on Sunday and appear to have completed most of their business after pulling the plug on their €60m transfer for Valencia forward Rodrigo.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

According to AS, Simeone said: "I think all the managers would love it, like it happens in England.





"If I am not wrong, all of them have the squad built when the competition starts. It would be mentally healthier for everyone being focused on the guys who will play. Now we have to wait until September 2 as there can be updates."

It's been a hectic summer for Atlético so far, with long-term servants Diego Godin, Juanfran and Filipe Luís all leaving the club, while Antoine Griezmann and Rodri have been sold to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively for huge transfer fees.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

To replace them, Los Colchoneros bought in the likes of Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Felipe and João Félix, who latter of whom commanded a transfer fee of €126m - becoming the fourth most expensive transfer of all time.





Simeone also commented on the future of Ángel Correa, who has been heavily linked with AC Milan in recent weeks, stating: "I would like all the good players to stay. I would also like to sign all the good players and build the strongest team possible to compete as the team has competed so far."