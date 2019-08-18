Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Draw at Man City, His Love of VAR & 'Unsettled' Squad

Mauricio Pochettino has offered his opinion on the VAR drama that ensued for the second time in three fixtures his side have faced against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Having seen a late City winner chalked off during last season's Champions League quarter final between the two sides, lightning struck twice as Gabriel Jesus was denied late on after VAR correctly ruled there to have been a handball in the build-up.

Speaking of the game during his post-match press conference, the Argentine also discussed the importance of leaving the home of the champions with a hard-fought point, despite the Citizens dominating the match for large periods and recording 30 efforts at the Tottenham goal.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Another topic of debate following the Premier League clash was the potential for players to depart north London. While Spurs have completed their summer business and brought players in, with the rest of Europe still having a few weeks left to make additions, Pochettino confessed some of his fringe players could still be set for the exit door.

Here's what Pochettino made of Saturday's drama.

Pochettino on VAR Drama

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

With Spurs closing in on a battling point at the home of the champions, it appeared as if their efforts would be in vain when Jesus popped up with an injury time winner to send the Etihad into raptures.

However, in a moment of real deja vu, the goal was correctly disallowed after VAR ruled Aymeric Laporte's unintentional handball in the build-up to have provided a unfair advantage to the home side.

Pochettino was unwavering in his opinion. He told Sky Sports, via the Standard: "I am in love with VAR.

"I agreed from the beginning when we first talked about introducing VAR. Sometimes you get the benefit, like today, the Champions League and of course, we cannot stop the evolution of technology.

"But it's difficult to accept because we love the football and that 30 years ago, it was only the decision of the referee when something unfair happen. We need to accept that we live in different era in football now and we also need to accept that today it was a benefit for us."

Pochettino on Man City's Performance and Tottenham's Fighting Spirit

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Recording just three shots all game, with their only two on target resulting in the two goals his side scored, Pochettino admitted that his side came up against team who played better on the day.

"I think they were better. They dominated the game. It was so clear the game. With the circumstances I am happy with the point here. Like I said after the game against Villa we need to improve a lot," he claimed, via Football London.

Unwilling to compare the sides due to City's dominance in the league over the last two seasons, the 47-year-old stressed the fighting spirit his side showed was encouraging, although improvement is still needed.

He added: "We are in a different process. That is why we cannot compare both teams. The most important thing is the faith and the belief we showed today and the character. For two times going behind and to come back each time, in the way we fight I am so happy. But in the same time I am critical because we need to improve a lot."

Pochettino on Potential Departures

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

One key point mentioned by the Tottenham boss was the fact his side are still likely to see players exit, something he claimed 'unsettled' his side.





"The squad is still unsettled. We need to wait until the transfer windows close in Europe," he concluded.

"I am not complaining about the situation, only explaining it. Of course we still need to wait to see what happens with our squad. Maybe some players are still in a situation where things can happen.

"We are not a closed squad where nobody is going to move. Maybe nobody will move. The circumstances are that things are still open. The market in Europe makes things difficult in the way that we work and this type of situation doesn’t help the coaching staff to create a good dynamic."