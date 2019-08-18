Michael Cuisance 'Proud' to Sign for Bayern Munich as German Giants Confirm Contract Length

French midfielder Michael Cuisance has revealed his delight at joining Bayern Munich, after signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

The 20-year-old became the latest new arrival at Bayern after he completed a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, and he will certainly be hoping that a change of scenery will help reignite his stalling career.

Despite struggling with a groin injury, Bayern confirmed on their official website that Cuisance passed his medical without any real concern, adding that the Frenchman signed a five-year contract to commit his future to the club until 2024.

On his move, Cuisance said: "I know this is a big step for me. But I feel ready and I'm very proud to be wearing the jersey of Bayern in the future.





"For me personally, it's great that some French players already play for Bayern. This will certainly help me with my integration into the team."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "In his first professional season in Gladbach, Michael Cuisance was already Gladbach's Player of the Season. He has a lot of technical skills and great potential. Michael should develop with us. We are convinced that we will have a lot of fun with him."





After joining Gladbach from Nancy in 2017, Cuisance wasted little time establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders. He was outstanding in his debut season, but saw his career hit a roadblock last year.

He struggled to hold down a place in Dieter Hecking's lineup, but Bayern were clearly not concerned by this and will hope to get Cuisance's career back on track.