Michael Cuisance 'Proud' to Sign for Bayern Munich as German Giants Confirm Contract Length

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

French midfielder Michael Cuisance has revealed his delight at joining Bayern Munich, after signing a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

The 20-year-old became the latest new arrival at Bayern after he completed a move away from Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, and he will certainly be hoping that a change of scenery will help reignite his stalling career.

Despite struggling with a groin injury, Bayern confirmed on their official website that Cuisance passed his medical without any real concern, adding that the Frenchman signed a five-year contract to commit his future to the club until 2024.

On his move, Cuisance said: "I know this is a big step for me. But I feel ready and I'm very proud to be wearing the jersey of Bayern in the future. 


"For me personally, it's great that some French players already play for Bayern. This will certainly help me with my integration into the team."

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "In his first professional season in Gladbach, Michael Cuisance was already Gladbach's Player of the Season. He has a lot of technical skills and great potential. Michael should develop with us. We are convinced that we will have a lot of fun with him."


After joining Gladbach from Nancy in 2017, Cuisance wasted little time establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders. He was outstanding in his debut season, but saw his career hit a roadblock last year.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

He struggled to hold down a place in Dieter Hecking's lineup, but Bayern were clearly not concerned by this and will hope to get Cuisance's career back on track.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message