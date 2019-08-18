Premier League Team News: Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace - Confirmed Lineups

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace haven’t faced in the Premier League since the 1992-93 campaign – Palace won both matches without conceding a goal.

Crystal Palace haven’t faced Sheffield United since February 2011 in the Championship, winning 1-0 under Dougie Freedman with a goal from Darren Ambrose.

In the top-flight, Sheffield United have lost five of their last six matches against Crystal Palace (W0 D1 L5), though all games were between 1990 and 1993.

Here's how we line up for our first home @premierleague fixture of the season 🙌🏻



Chris Wilder names an unchanged side 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 18, 2019

In their first match of the season, Sheffield United became the first team to exclusively use British and Irish players in a Premier League game since Norwich City in August 2012 against Fulham.

London teams have won only three of their 18 Premier League visits to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United winning the last five such games in a row. QPR in January 1993, Crystal Palace in March 1993 and Chelsea in October 2006 are the only London sides to have triumphed at the ground.

Only Manchester City (24) have scored more away Premier League goals in 2019 so far than Crystal Palace (20).

Sheffield United have never won a Premier League game on a Sunday (P5 W0 D4 L1). They’re the only side to have played more than once on that day of the week without ever winning in the competition.

📋 Here's how we line up for today's game.



COME ON YOU PALACE!#CPFC | #SHUCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 18, 2019

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games in August (D2 L7), beating promoted Fulham 2-0 on the opening weekend last season.

In his third Premier League appearance, Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp scored his first goal in the top-flight with his first shot against Bournemouth – the last Englishman to score with his first two shots in the Premier League was Marcus Rashford in February 2016.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored six goals in his last seven away Premier League games. Indeed, of players to score more than five goals in the Premier League last season, Zaha scored the highest percentage of them away from home (90% - 9/10).