Sadio Mane Stat Shows Why Liverpool May Have a New Talisman This Premier League Season

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

Sadio Mane netted once more for Liverpool as they raced to the Premier League summit with a 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Senegalese forward got the ball rolling for Jurgen Klopp's men with a fine goal in first half stoppage time, before Roberto Firmino struck in the second half to hand the visitors a two-goal cushion. 

A comical mistake from Adrian in goal handed Danny Ings his first goal of the season to set up a grandstand finish, but the Reds saw the game out to earn two wins from their opening two matches.

While Mohamed Salah has been in inspired form for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma in 2017, Reds fans may very well have a new talisman for the coming season, after Opta revealed this calendar year has been dominated by their 27-year-old forward.

In scoring at St Mary's, Mane bagged his 20th goal of the calendar year, eight more than his Egyptian teammate, with the former Saints star showing no sign of letting up his immense scoring rate.

Despite having almost no break since returning from Africa Cup on Nations duty, Mane has hit the ground running and continued his rich vein of form that saw him scoop the Premier League Golden Boot last season alongside Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His rise to world stardom is accelerating at breakneck speed, with his overall goal tally of 62 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions seeing his stock rise in the red half of Merseyside.

This remarkable feat is only matched by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who too has bagged 20 goals in all competitions in 2019.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Such impressive goalscoring form has naturally resulted in success for his team, with Liverpool currently on a run of 11 consecutive Premier League wins. That run equals the club's best ever in the top-flight, having previously been achieved under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

