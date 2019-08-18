Twitter Reacts as Frank Lampard's Chelsea Fail to Win Again on Stamford Bridge Homecoming

By 90Min
August 18, 2019

Frank Lampard's big return to Stamford Bridge didn't quite go as planned, as a tremendous Wilfred Ndidi header cancelled out Mason Mount's opener to keep the Blues boss in search of his first win.

The midfielder was ultimately the hero on the day, but it didn't start as planned, as he gave himself something to atone for within six minutes. Controlling the ball between his centre-backs, he didn't foresee the challenge of Mount, who was able to dispossess him and fire in the opener. 

It was one he won't want to see back and had many Leicester fans fearing the worst. 

Lampard has placed a lot of faith in Mount, and his showing caught the eye - particularly in the first half. 

The Blues should have put the game to bed in the first half, but they failed to, and the second saw them punished. Ndidi popped up with a terrific header to make up for his earlier mistake  and earn a point for a much-improved Leicester side.

If you hadn't realised, by the way, Ndidi's name sounds like 'indeedy'. Quite the revelation to some. 

James Maddison got the assist with a terrific corner-kick delivery, and earned himself the man of the match award for his inspirational display in the second 45. 

In the end a point was fair after contrasting first or second halves, but there is plenty work to do for Frank Lampard's Chelsea yet, after a difficult start to his first season in the job. 

