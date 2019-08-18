Twitter Reacts as Frank Lampard's Chelsea Fail to Win Again on Stamford Bridge Homecoming

Frank Lampard's big return to Stamford Bridge didn't quite go as planned, as a tremendous Wilfred Ndidi header cancelled out Mason Mount's opener to keep the Blues boss in search of his first win.

The midfielder was ultimately the hero on the day, but it didn't start as planned, as he gave himself something to atone for within six minutes. Controlling the ball between his centre-backs, he didn't foresee the challenge of Mount, who was able to dispossess him and fire in the opener.

It was one he won't want to see back and had many Leicester fans fearing the worst.

WHAT A START FOR CHELSEA!



Mason Mount capitalises on a mistake from Wilfred Ndidi to score on his home debut!



Frightening from Leicester. Absolutely shocking from Ndidi.



At the same time, brilliant for Mason Mount, very tidy finish. Stunning start from Chelsea who have been brilliant so far across the board.#CHELEI — Ben Haines (@benhainess) August 18, 2019

Good finish by Mount, but what was Ndidi doing?? 🙈 #CHELEI — Matthew Bromley (@MatthewBromle18) August 18, 2019

Lampard has placed a lot of faith in Mount, and his showing caught the eye - particularly in the first half.

Mason Mount in the first half for Chelsea:



🔵 Most shots (3)

🔵 Most shots on target (3)

🔵 = Most fouls won (2)

🔵 Most goals (1)



A mouth-watering display so far.

Mason Mount scores on his home debut for Chelsea. That is awesome. Special talent finally given the chance to impress and he’s delivering already. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) August 18, 2019

MASON MOUNT WITH THE OPENER



But but he has no finish product? If you haven't hopped on the wave the TRAIN IS CLOSED. This kid is the real deal. LET'S GOOOO — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 18, 2019

The Blues should have put the game to bed in the first half, but they failed to, and the second saw them punished. Ndidi popped up with a terrific header to make up for his earlier mistake and earn a point for a much-improved Leicester side.

We’ll take that, brilliant second half performance. And a fantastic header by Ndidi! 🦊💙 pic.twitter.com/fIXKwMQZok — Lennon Veasey 🥳 (@Foxyproxy1313) August 18, 2019

Ndidi must be the most underrated player in premier league. If Maguire is 80 million, Ndid is not less than 70 million. He was very solid today despite the error. Apart from Kante, I don't know any top six team with a player of his quality. He's exceptional! #CHELEI — Dr. Jerry Adeyemi (@jerry_option) August 18, 2019

If you hadn't realised, by the way, Ndidi's name sounds like 'indeedy'. Quite the revelation to some.

Very bad defending for the goal. Very bad Ndidi. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 18, 2019

Did Leicester just score?!



YES NDIDI!

Can Leicester equalise? Ndidi, they can! 1-1.

James Maddison got the assist with a terrific corner-kick delivery, and earned himself the man of the match award for his inspirational display in the second 45.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @LCFC's James Maddison

67 touches

6 touches in opposition box (most in match)

2 shots

Completed 24/36 passes

3 chances created, assist for Ndidi's equaliser

50 - James Maddison has created 50 chances from set plays in the Premier League since the start of last season (three assists), six more than any other player. Delivery.

James Maddison's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



67 touches

9 recoveries

7 crosses

3 chances created

2 shots

1 assist



A strong display that could have been even better.

In the end a point was fair after contrasting first or second halves, but there is plenty work to do for Frank Lampard's Chelsea yet, after a difficult start to his first season in the job.