7 Things We Learned From a Captivating Second Week of Premier League Action

After a long, arduous summer, we're now settling back in nicely to the Premier League season, and matchweek two has given us a clearer idea of how the table may look come the end of the campaign.

There is a long way to go, but there is already cause for concern for a number of teams up and down the division, while others are just happy to be back.

Here are seven lessons to take from the second weekend.

Kevin de Bruyne Is Well and Truly Back

Injury issues restricted much of Kevin de Bruyne's 2018/19, with only flashes of his transcendent ability on show towards the back end of the campaign, but his instrumental display against Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final second leg - assisting three of City's four goals - indicated he hadn't lost it for good.

That's proved to be something of a poetic foreshadowing, as the Belgian ran riot against Spurs once again at the Etihad, majestically assisting both of City's goals in a 2-2 draw.

His cross for Sterling's opener was particularly despicable, and with three assists and 260 minutes of football under his belt already, all signs suggest he has retaken his mantle as CIty's creator-in-chief.

Teemu Pukki Has No Issues Adjusting to the Premier League

So often we see strikers who excel in the Championship struggle to adapt to life once they attain top flight status *cough Dwight Gayle cough cough* but if the early signs are anything to go by,then Norwich marksman Teemu Pukki will not be one of them.

He was composed in slotting in Norwich's consolation in the 4-1 drubbing at Anfield, and his return to Carrow Road was even more fruitful, as he terrorised Newcastle's defence and netted a clinical hattrick.

If his side can keep creating chances for him lie they have so far, then he'll be sure to keep banging them in.

Not That Much Has Changed at Liverpool

OK, they've been a bit iffy defensively compared to last season, but in many ways, the tune hasn't really changed for Liverpool.

Last season, they hammered West Ham on the opening day without getting out of first gear and edged past Crystal Palace on week two. This season it was Norwich put to the sword at Anfield, before a narrow victory at Southampton kept the momentum ticking over.

Crucially, their iron-forged mentality to get results no matter what remains the same, and while there may be a drop-off from last season's 97-point showing, they will be up there again this season, provided their early defensive issues aren't indicative of something wider.

Dani Ceballos Could Be the Difference for Arsenal

There was much fanfare over the £72m acquisition of Nicolas Pepe for Arsenal this summer, but as they recorded successive wins in their opening two Premier League matches for the first time since 2009, it was another home debutant who shone at Burnley's expense.

On loan from Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos was the star of the show, as he set up both Alex Lacazette's opener and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner, and proved his worth as the heir-apparent to Aaron Ramsey.

With no other midfielder in the Arsenal squad capable of creating like he can, he will be central to their fortunes in the months to come.

Harry Wilson Is Making the Next Step

The moment when you score on your debut... 😍 pic.twitter.com/xYxqVv7BUo — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 17, 2019

After scoring 18 goals for Derby last season, there was no question that Liverpool winger Harry Wilson had ability, but whether or not he could apply it to achieve success in the Premier League was another matter.

To get a better gauge of his top flight credentials before throwing him into the first-team fire, Jurgen Klopp opted to send him further down the division to get some game time. And after sitting out Bournemouth's Premier League opener with Sheffield United, the winger had a decisive role to play as they picked up a 2-1 victory on the road at Aston Villa.

His strike from distance to double their early lead summarised the confidence he has in his ability to find the back of the net from any range, and serves as an early indicator that he may just make the grade at the highest level.

Sheffield United Are Here to Stay

As Championship runners-up and the side with the lowest wage bill in the division, Chris Wilder's side were written off by many in pre-season, but their start to the season has spoken for itself.

They held their own at Bournemouth in the opening weekend, taking a point thanks to a late Billy Sharp equaliser, and they compounded their solid opening when John Lundstram's second half opener gave them all three against Crystal Palace.

It's early days, but they've demonstrated a clear ability to get results against the teams you'd expect to be around them, which is more than you can say for previous promoted sides who have gone straight back down.

If Anyone's Crashing the Top Six Party, It's Leicester

Even with Manchester United having one of their worst seasons in recent memory, a Wolves side generally considered to be the best newly-promoted side ever could still only finish nine points behind them in seventh, suggesting the chasm between sixth and seventh place is near-insurmountable.

But if anyone can make the jump, then so far it's Brendan Rodgers' Leicester who look like the main contender to do so.

After a shaky first half at Stamford Bridge, they took an albeit tired Chelsea side to pieces in the second 45, with the marauding James Maddison eventually crossing for Wilfred Ndidi to head in the equaliser. They won virtually every battle as they chased an admirable result, and if they can take points like this from the top six sides more often, then they have as much of a chance as anyone of crashing the party.