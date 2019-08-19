FIFA has released the 10-player shortlist of nominees for the 2019 Puskas Award, the annual prize handed each year to individual who scores the ‘most beautiful’ goal of the year.

All goals under consideration were scored between 16 July 2018 and 18 July 2019 inclusive, with seven men and three women on the shortlist, the highest number of female nominees in a single year to date. As yet, no woman has ever won the Puskas Award.

🚨 #PUSKAS AWARD 🚨



The ten candidates have been revealed 👀



Vote now 🗳️👇 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 19, 2019

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend makes the list for his thunderbolt effort against Manchester City last season, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his wonderfully improvized finish for LA Galaxy against Toronto FC back in September.

Amy Rodriguez's stunning solo effort for Utah Royals also makes the list, as does Cliftonville Ladies' Billie Simpson's strike against Sion Swift Ladies - an incredible volley from the halfway line.

The full list of 2019 Puskas Award nominees are as follows:

Player Team Matheus Cunha RB Leipzig Juan Fernando Quintero River Plate Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy Lionel Messi Barcelona Ajara Nchout Cameroon Fabio Quaqliarella Sampdoria Amy Rodriguez Utah Royals Billie Simpson Cliftonville Ladies Andros Townsend Crystal Palace Daniel Zsori Debrecen

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won last year’s Puskas Award, while other past winners since its creation in 2009 have included Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud as well as 2019 nominee Ibrahimovic.

Fans will have until midnight (CEST) on Sept. 1 to cast their vote. The public vote will then close and the overall winner will be chosen from the top three by a panel of FIFA Legends.

The winner will be announced at the Best FIFA Football Awards gala in Milan on Sept. 23.