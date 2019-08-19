Liverpool Coach Confirms Club Have Discussed Signing Former Tottenham Star Michel Vorm

Liverpool could offer Michel Vorm a deal at Anfield after the Dutchman's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired in the summer.

That's according to Reds goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, who has revealed the club are considering several alternatives in the absence of first choice shot-stopper Alisson.

The Brazilian limped off during the team's 4-1 opening night victory over Norwich City on 9 August, with Adrian currently deputising for the 26-year-old.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's recruits were able to see off Southampton with the Spaniard in goal, efforts from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ensuring Adrian's late blunder would have no effect on the result.

Journeyman keeper Andy Lonergan was brought in as cover over the summer, but Achterberg has refused to rule out a move for Vorm. Speaking to NOS, the coach stated: "The arrival of Vorm has been discussed."

However, he also suggested that Liverpool are content with their options, adding: "I have always said that a good third goalie at a top club is not a superfluous luxury. Lonergan has more than 250 matches at Championship level - that is not to be underestimated."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Adrian came in for heavy criticism in the aftermath of the Reds' 2-1 win away to the Saints on Saturday. The ex-West Ham United man handed their opponents a late lifeline when he inexplicably hit an attempted pass directly at Danny Ings, the ball then ricocheting into an unguarded net.