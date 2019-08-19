Mohamed Salah Speaks Out On Disagreements With Egyptian FA as Retirement Rumours Persist

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has discussed the multiple disputes he has had with the Egyptian FA in recent times, with the 27-year-old also confirming his desire to keep playing for the African nation.

Rumours have circulated that the Champions League winner would retire from international duty following a number of disagreements with his country's governing body.

Salah accused them of being in 'competition' with him at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, taking particular issue with a lack of security and Egypt's disregard for the concerns he raised during the tournament.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Asked whether his fractured relationship with the EFA could see him hang up his boots early, the Anfield star told CNN: "I love this country from my heart. It's always in my mind.


"Something pushed me forward to perform, to be iconic for the kids - to be like a dream for the kids to one day be like me. I want to be that person, so to just retire from the national team is huge for me.

"I think with the federation, it was a bit like a competition," Salah continued, addressing his frustrations from AFCON 2019. "Who's the winner? I will never be a winner because I'm a player.

"When I come to tell you something, you have to know that I'm telling you just because I want to be happy. It's not because I'm showing you that I'm powerful. I'm not powerful there. Believe me, [I was], I could have changed a lot of things.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

The Liverpool winger was unable to prevent Egypt's last 16 exit at the hands of South Africa, with EFA president Hany Abo Rida resigning in the wake of the disappointment.


Discussing who should replace the 66-year-old, Salah stated: "The one who is coming now needs to be honest with himself and try to fix the things, because [the players] are not happy about a lot of things. Hopefully the new one comes and does things differently."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message