Mohamed Salah Speaks Out On Disagreements With Egyptian FA as Retirement Rumours Persist

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has discussed the multiple disputes he has had with the Egyptian FA in recent times, with the 27-year-old also confirming his desire to keep playing for the African nation.

Rumours have circulated that the Champions League winner would retire from international duty following a number of disagreements with his country's governing body.

Salah accused them of being in 'competition' with him at this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, taking particular issue with a lack of security and Egypt's disregard for the concerns he raised during the tournament.

Asked whether his fractured relationship with the EFA could see him hang up his boots early, the Anfield star told CNN: "I love this country from my heart. It's always in my mind.





"Something pushed me forward to perform, to be iconic for the kids - to be like a dream for the kids to one day be like me. I want to be that person, so to just retire from the national team is huge for me.

"I think with the federation, it was a bit like a competition," Salah continued, addressing his frustrations from AFCON 2019. "Who's the winner? I will never be a winner because I'm a player.

"When I come to tell you something, you have to know that I'm telling you just because I want to be happy. It's not because I'm showing you that I'm powerful. I'm not powerful there. Believe me, [I was], I could have changed a lot of things.

The Liverpool winger was unable to prevent Egypt's last 16 exit at the hands of South Africa, with EFA president Hany Abo Rida resigning in the wake of the disappointment.





Discussing who should replace the 66-year-old, Salah stated: "The one who is coming now needs to be honest with himself and try to fix the things, because [the players] are not happy about a lot of things. Hopefully the new one comes and does things differently."