Nelson Semedo Hits Out at 'Fake News' Reports About Potential Neymar Summer Switch

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has dismissed reports claiming he could join Paris Saint-Germain as part of a swap deal for Neymar.

Signing the PSG winger is thought to be one of Barcelona's top priorities this summer but, given the Ligue 1 side's high asking price, the Catalans are looking at including at least one player in a huge player-plus-cash offer.

"Don't talk nonsense, Fake News", Semedo says about the following "Top Secret" article from Mundo Deportivo. The article was in regard to Semedo possibly moving to PSG in order to facilitate Neymar's return to Barça. [IG: nelsonsemedo50] pic.twitter.com/IuaRWTsoLE — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) August 18, 2019

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona were considering offering Semedo to PSG, but the Portuguese international took to Instagram (via La Senyera) to describe the story as 'nonsense' and 'fake news'.

Earlier in the summer, it was believed that Semedo could be open to a move away from Camp Nou, having struggled to hold down a permanent place in Ernesto Valverde's starting lineup. However, he started Barcelona's La Liga opener against Athletic Club, suggesting there is a place for him at the club.

Since joining from Benfica in 2017, Semedo has made 83 appearances for the Blaugrana, but he has often found himself forced to rotate with Sergi Roberto on the right side of Barcelona's defence.

The Spaniard was pushed further forward into midfield against Athletic and, should this prove to be a permanent position for Roberto, it could open the door for plenty of opportunities for Semedo.

As for Barcelona, it is believed that they remain seriously interested in striking a deal for Neymar. However, now, Semedo appears to be off the table, they must begin considering other options.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Philippe Coutinho was thought to be a part of any offer from the Blaugrana, but his recent move to Bayern Munich brought an end to all that speculation.

As a result, it is thought that Barcelona will pursue a loan deal for Neymar, but with an obligation to sign him permanently next summer. They hope to have offloaded Coutinho permanently by the time they would need to pay up, which would make everything much more feasible for Ernesto Valverde's side.