Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Alexis Sanchez Could Leave Man Utd Amid Inter Interest

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Alexis Sanchez could leave the club this summer following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Monday night.

Sanchez is expected to join Inter following a disastrous move from Arsenal to Old Trafford, the Chilean managing just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, with a medical with the Serie A club slated for Tuesday.

Now, speaking after Anthony Martial's thumping finish and Ruben Neves' stunner ensured United left Molineux with a point, Solskjaer has revealed Sanchez could leave before the window closes for good throughout Europe.

He said: “Well, there’s still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance...some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we’ll see what happens. Can’t update you more than that.”


Solskjaer's declaration comes just days after the former striker said he still counts on Sanchez as part of his squad, backing the former Barcelona ace to come good at the club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sanchez wasn't involved in United's Monday night clash with Wolves as United were pegged back by Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Martial's cool finish had given the visitors the lead, but Neves' stunning curler ensured the points were shared.


Paul Pogba also saw a penalty saved by Rui Patricio, prompting some social media reaction as to whether Marcus Rashford - who scored a spot kick against Chelsea last week - should've taken it instead. But that's besides the point, as United have bigger problems than players missing penalties. No, really, they do. Scott knows, right Scott?

Cheers mate.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message