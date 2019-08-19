Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Alexis Sanchez Could Leave Man Utd Amid Inter Interest

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Alexis Sanchez could leave the club this summer following his side's 1-1 draw with Wolves on Monday night.

Sanchez is expected to join Inter following a disastrous move from Arsenal to Old Trafford, the Chilean managing just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, with a medical with the Serie A club slated for Tuesday.

Now, speaking after Anthony Martial's thumping finish and Ruben Neves' stunner ensured United left Molineux with a point, Solskjaer has revealed Sanchez could leave before the window closes for good throughout Europe.

Asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Alexis Sanchez's #MUFC future amid Inter talk: "Well, there's still a couple of weeks left of the transfer window and there is a chance... some clubs have shown interest in Alexis, so we'll see what happens. Can't update you more than that" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 19, 2019

Solskjaer's declaration comes just days after the former striker said he still counts on Sanchez as part of his squad, backing the former Barcelona ace to come good at the club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sanchez wasn't involved in United's Monday night clash with Wolves as United were pegged back by Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Martial's cool finish had given the visitors the lead, but Neves' stunning curler ensured the points were shared.





Paul Pogba also saw a penalty saved by Rui Patricio, prompting some social media reaction as to whether Marcus Rashford - who scored a spot kick against Chelsea last week - should've taken it instead. But that's besides the point, as United have bigger problems than players missing penalties. No, really, they do. Scott knows, right Scott?

