PES 2020: Serie A to Be Fully Licensed With Badges & Trophy in Upcoming Game

Pro Evolution Soccer producers Konami have confirmed that the Serie A will be fully licensed in their upcoming game, eFootball PES 2020.

Konami had already obtained the exclusive license to Serie A champions Juventus, forcing EA Sports to rebrand the team as 'Piemonte Calcio' in the upcoming FIFA 20.

Now, with the licenses for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan, they confirmed on Twitter that PES 2020 will also feature a fully-authentic Serie A division as they look to create the best game in the history of the series.

Konami added on their official website that their intention is 'to deliver the most realistic football gaming experience of the year to home consoles'.

PES 2020 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10th, and fans worldwide can choose to pre-order either the Standard or Legend Editions, the latter of which will give players exclusive bonuses, including one of 11 legends in the myClub mode.

Those who pre-order the Legend Edition will have the chance to play as either Diego Maradona, David Beckham, Johan Cruyff, Gabriel Batistuta, Francesco Totti, Park Ji-Sung, Hidetoshi Nakata, Pavel Nedved, Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthaus or Patrick Vieira.





On top of that, players will also be given Ronaldinho as part of their myClub, whilst those who opt to pre-order the Standard Edition will get the chance to play with the Brazilian on loan.

eFootball PES 2020 will also work alongside a number of current players, such as Lionel Messi, Serge Gnabry and Miralem Pjanic, all of whom will feature on the cover of the game alongside Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay - something which fans on Twitter certainly enjoyed.