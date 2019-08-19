PES 2020: Serie A to Be Fully Licensed With Badges & Trophy in Upcoming Game

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Pro Evolution Soccer producers Konami have confirmed that the Serie A will be fully licensed in their upcoming game, eFootball PES 2020.

Konami had already obtained the exclusive license to Serie A champions Juventus, forcing EA Sports to rebrand the team as 'Piemonte Calcio' in the upcoming FIFA 20.

Now, with the licenses for JuventusInter and AC Milan, they confirmed on Twitter that PES 2020 will also feature a fully-authentic Serie A division as they look to create the best game in the history of the series.

Konami added on their official website that their intention is 'to deliver the most realistic football gaming experience of the year to home consoles'.

PES 2020 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 10th, and fans worldwide can choose to pre-order either the Standard or Legend Editions, the latter of which will give players exclusive bonuses, including one of 11 legends in the myClub mode.

Those who pre-order the Legend Edition will have the chance to play as either Diego Maradona, David Beckham, Johan Cruyff, Gabriel Batistuta, Francesco Totti, Park Ji-Sung, Hidetoshi Nakata, Pavel Nedved, Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthaus or Patrick Vieira.


On top of that, players will also be given Ronaldinho as part of their myClub, whilst those who opt to pre-order the Standard Edition will get the chance to play with the Brazilian on loan.

eFootball PES 2020 will also work alongside a number of current players, such as Lionel MessiSerge Gnabry and Miralem Pjanic, all of whom will feature on the cover of the game alongside Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay - something which fans on Twitter certainly enjoyed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message