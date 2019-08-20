Davide Zappacosta Set for Chelsea Exit as Roma Agree Loan Deal for Defender

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta is nearing a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, with the Italian set to travel to Roma for a medical.

Zappacosta has struggled to make an impact in England since his move from Torino in 2017, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta being the go-to at right back for the Blues.

With exciting youngster Reece James expected to feature once he recovers from an ankle injury, first-team opportunities look incredibly hard to come by for Zappacosta. As a result, Fabrizio Romano claims Roma have agreed a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

He is set for a medical in the coming days and, if all goes according to plan, he will spend the next season on loan with the Serie A side.

There is no mention of whether Roma will have an option to sign him permanently, but it is likely that Chelsea will look to include such a clause in the deal.

Since joining Chelsea, Zappacosta has managed just 13 starts in the Premier League, and he has not even made the bench for either of Frank Lampard's league games in charge, even with Azpilicueta struggling.

Lampard has persisted with the Spaniard, and many fans are hoping that it will be James who manages to make the position his own this season.

19-year-old James is closing in on his return to action and, speaking after the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United, Lampard revealed just how much he was looking forward to welcoming James back to the team.

He enjoyed a fantastic season on loan with Wigan Athletic last season, and has seemingly done enough to move ahead of Zappacosta in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.