Jurgen Klopp Insists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Must Remain Patient in Recovery From Injury

Jurgen Klopp has warned midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that he must remain patient as he returns from a serious knee injury, so as to avoid aggravating the issue.

After suffering the injury in April 2018, Oxlade-Chamberlain managed just two senior appearances towards the end of last season, but made his first Premier League start in almost 16 months in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Speaking after the game (via The Mirror), Klopp insisted the midfielder cannot afford to rush his return to first-team action, but he backed Oxlade-Chamberlain to get back to full fitness soon.

He said: “He needs to be patient in the right way, and everything will be fine, 100%. We only talk about Ox because everybody knows how good he is.





“We need to make sure that he can show that on the pitch as well. When I make the decision that he is now ready then it is my responsibility of course, and the boy only has to try to do his best. That’s what Ox obviously did.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain also started the Super Cup victory over Chelsea, but struggled greatly and was hauled off at half-time. He was replaced by Roberto Firmino, who helped Liverpool regain control of the game as they powered through to victory.

“What did I say to Ox after the game in Istanbul? Nothing. It’s a completely normal situation," Klopp said.

“He had a difficult game and we have a sensational offensive option on the bench, so I thought it made sense to use that. That was all, nothing else. With Ox, with patience in the right way, everything should be fine.”

With Naby Keita expected to miss the upcoming clash with Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain may be given another chance to impress in midfield, but he will have to compete with the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for minutes in the lineup.