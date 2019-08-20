West Ham Set to Offer Manuel Lanzini New Long-Term Contract Following Successful Return From Injury

West Ham are set to offer Manuel Lanzini a new long-term contract after he has shown impressive signs since returning from injury.

The Argentinian only has a year left on his current deal, which includes the option of a two-year extension.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The extension, however, is something the Hammers are wanting to avoid, instead favouring a deal that would keep the attacking midfielder at the London Stadium beyond 2022, according to Sky Sports.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were without the 26-year-old for much of last season after a cruciate ligament injury, suffered prior to the 2018 World Cup, kept him sidelined for eight months.

This meant that when Lanzini returned to first team football his performances would define whether he would attract a new contract offer or not.

After re-entering the first team at the tail-end of last season, Lanzini hit his stride in pre-season once again, scoring against Fulham, Hertha Berlin and Athletic Bilbao.

A stand-out performance against Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend once again proved why the man nicknamed 'The Jewel' is so integral to Pellegrini's side.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The playmaker has contributed to 33 goals in his 100 games in the Premier League during his time at West Ham, and while director of football Mario Husillos and co-owner David Sullivan have undoubtedly helped Pellegrini build a squad full of attacking talent, a player who has shown he can perform time and again at the highest level must be held onto.