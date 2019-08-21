Turkish outfit Trabzonspor Kulubu have confirmed the signing of striker Daniel Sturridge on what is expected to be a three-year contract after the Englishman became a free agent this summer.

Sturridge had attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe, with the forward able to choose his next destination following the expiry of his deal with European champions Liverpool.

It had been claimed that the Super Lig side fought of competition from Turkish rivals Fenerbahce, who were unable to agree personal terms with Sturridge, as well as a number of other clubs from around the world. The two Turkish clubs were believed to have been just a handful of up to 13 different clubs who made inquiries, including Real Betis, Marseille and Bologna.

However, it is Trabzon-based club who have won the race for the former Reds striker's signature, as confirmed on the club's official Twitter page.

At the club, the 29-year-old will link up with former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel, who joined the club as a free agent after being released by Middlesborough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Trabzonspor got their Super Lig campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Kasımpaşa S.K, and will be looking to build on their fourth placed finish last season, while they currently are awaiting the draw for their Europa League playoff tie.

On July 18, 2019, Sturridge was banned from football for six weeks, four of which were suspended, for breaching betting rules after instructing his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla, which set back his plans for find a new club sooner.

He will now embark on his first foray into foreign football having turned out for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom during his 306-game football career.