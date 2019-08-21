Daniel Sturridge Joins Trabzonspor on Free Transfer After Leaving Liverpool

Sturridge's contract with Liverpool expired this summer, and he was reportedly in talks with D.C. United about a potential move before landing in Turkey.

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor Kulubu have confirmed the signing of striker Daniel Sturridge on what is expected to be a three-year contract after the Englishman became a free agent this summer.

Sturridge had attracted attention from a number of clubs across Europe, with the forward able to choose his next destination following the expiry of his deal with European champions Liverpool.

It had been claimed that the Super Lig side fought of competition from Turkish rivals Fenerbahce, who were unable to agree personal terms with Sturridge, as well as a number of other clubs from around the world. The two Turkish clubs were believed to have been just a handful of up to 13 different clubs who made inquiries, including Real Betis, Marseille and Bologna.

However, it is Trabzon-based club who have won the race for the former Reds striker's signature, as confirmed on the club's official Twitter page.

At the club, the 29-year-old will link up with former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel, who joined the club as a free agent after being released by Middlesborough at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Trabzonspor got their Super Lig campaign started with a 1-1 draw against Kasımpaşa S.K, and will be looking to build on their fourth placed finish last season, while they currently are awaiting the draw for their Europa League playoff tie.

On July 18, 2019, Sturridge was banned from football for six weeks, four of which were suspended, for breaching betting rules after instructing his brother to bet on a possible move to Sevilla, which set back his plans for find a new club sooner.

He will now embark on his first foray into foreign football having turned out for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool and West Brom during his 306-game football career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message