FIFA 19: Kevin De Bruyne, Karim Benzema & Dani Ceballos Earn Spots in Ultimate Team TOTW 43

We're coming to the closing stages of FIFA 19's life cycle, but EA Sports look to be going out with a bang with Team of the Week 43.

League football is back, and that means that there are plenty of opportunities for some of the world's biggest stars to play their way into the TOTW.

The fun of FUTTIES is over, but good old fashioned in-forms are back in town, and there really is something for everyone. Plus, did someone say all-new transfers?

Let's take a look at the highlights of TOTW 43.

Kevin De Bruyne (94)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne is back in business. He was utterly sublime in Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, picking up two assists and making it all look terrifyingly easy. His influence on City is immeasurable, and you can see that his teammates trust in his ability to play the perfect pass.

As his reward, De Bruyne has picked up a huge 94-rated card, which boasts an utterly ludicrous 98 passing. With 90 shooting and 92 dribbling to go along with his 81 pace, there's not a lot this De Bruyne card can't do.

Karim Benzema (89)

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Real Madrid endured a torrid pre-season, but they got off to a perfect start in La Liga, picking up an impressive 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo. It was Karim Benzema who opened the scoring, and the Frenchman was part of a great team move to set up Lucas Vazquez's goal - Real's third - in what was an impressive showing from the Frenchman.

Thanks to his performance, Benzema has been handed an 89-rated card. He now has 81 pace, 86 shooting and 88 dribbling, which certainly sounds more than usable. However, his 89-rated UCL Live card looks better in every category (apart from passing) and even has 18 more defending, which is obviously the most important stat.

Dani Ceballos (84)

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sound the transfer alarm, we've finally got one! Dani Ceballos is no longer a Real Madrid player, and he has been given an all-new Arsenal card as a result of his stunning performance against Burnley. The Spaniard picked up two assists and looked to be on an entirely different level to anyone else on the pitch.

Having struggled for minutes in Madrid, this is Ceballos' first in-form of the year. The 84-rated card has 87 dribbling, 84 passing and 73 pace, although his 68 shooting doesn't exactly look too appealing.

Honourable Mentions

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 86-rated card stands out as soon as you look at the team, but there are plenty of other interesting additions in this TOTW - including Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, who is rewarded for his first Premier League hat-trick with an 82 rated in-form card.

A special mention must go to 38-year-old Aritz Aduriz, who looked more like an 18-year-old as he fired a stunning scissor kick past Barcelona to give Athletic Club a shock 1-0 win.

If transfers are what you're here for, then look no further. Alongside Ceballos, there are a number of players on new sides.

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen now has a card with Fortuna Dusseldorf, striker Ze Luis is now at Porto after leaving the Russian league, whilst Real Madrid youngster Sergio Reguilon has a nice silver in-form at Sevilla.