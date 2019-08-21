Fiorentina Confirm Franck Ribery's Arrival at the Club Ahead of Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Fiorentina have confirmed the arrival of Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery in Italy, ahead of an announcement of his proposed two-year deal.

The former France international has now touched down in Florence, adorned in a La Viola polo shirt and holding aloft a club scarf, as revealed by the Seria A side on their official Twitter account.

The winger joined Bayern back in 2007 for £27m from Marseille and went on to make 425 appearances for the club, notching 124 goals and 182 assists and winning 18 major trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

However, following 12 years in Bavaria, he became a free agent this summer, and at the age of 36 has found his new home in Tuscany. 

The Frenchman has agreed terms with the club over what is expected to be a two-year deal worth around £3.6m per season, and will now finalise the last remaining touches ahead of his official unveiling. 

Ribery arrived in Florence to flocks of people chanting his name and, speaking in his first interview since touching down on Italian soil, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "I'm happy and happy. I'm here with the family, come on: let's do something all together.

"I've already talked a week with the people of Fiorentina, I talked to Luca Toni and he told me that Fiorentina is a great club and that the city is beautiful. I like the city and I already know Italian: it's not perfect but it's good. The fans? I expect great affection for all."

