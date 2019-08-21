Monaco Confirms Loan Signing of Islam Slimani From Leicester

Slimani's move to Leicester City hasn't panned out like the Foxes had hoped.

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

AS Monaco have confirmed the loan signing of forward Islam Slimani from Leicester City, with an option to buy at the end of the season. 

Slimani, who joined the Foxes from Sporting CP in a £27.5m move back in 2016, has made just 46 appearances for the Premier League outfit, with loan spells at Newcastle and Fenerbahce in recent seasons curtailing his ability to add to that tally.

And now, as revealed by the club themselves, the Algerian, who was last seen lifting the Africa Cup of Nations alongside his compatriots in July, will now join Monaco in another loan spell with an option to buy at the end of it.

In a statement, the Ligue 1 side declared: "AS Monaco are pleased to announce the season-long loan, with an option to buy, of 31-year-old Islam Slimani from Leicester."

Speaking upon the announcement, Monaco's vice president, Oleg Petrov, declared: "Welcome to Islam Slimani. He is a powerful striker and scorer who has demonstrated his qualities in the Portuguese and English championships in particular, but also in international competitions.

"Islam will strengthen our offensive potential and will also put its experience to benefit the group and the youngest."

And the player himself was similarly happy to join the club, admitting: "I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for the first places in the championship and to qualify for European competitions.

"I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message