3 MLS Clubs Set for Transfer Tug of War Over West Ham's Javier Hernandez

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is garnering considerable interest from three unnamed MLS sides, with a fee in the region of just £4m being discussed.



The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker joined the Hammers in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen for around £16m, and has gone on to make 63 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists.



However, the Mexican international, who is his country's leading goalscorer with 51 goals from 108 caps, is heading into the final year of his £140,000-a-week contract in east London, a contract which is unlikely to be renewed, at least at that price.

According to a report from Football Insider, this has led to heavy interest from at least three undisclosed MLS teams, with the Americans looking at a cut-price fee of around £4m for the player in January.

Despite his goal against Brighton in the 1-1 draw last Saturday being the only one Manuel Pellegrini's side have scored so far this season, Hernandez is not the number one striker at the club, with £45m signing Sebastien Haller assuming that role following his move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Haller was absent from the team against the Seagulls thanks to a niggling injury, but the Frenchman will likely restrict Chicharito's gametime moving forward, making a January switch all the more likely.



Speaking of £45m signings, though, it is also now understood that the Irons also made a bid of such value for Torino frontman Andrea Belotti over the summer, but that it was turned down, with the Serie A side holding out for at least over £50m.

