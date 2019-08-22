Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new long-term contract, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain - who missed most of last season following a serious injury to his knee - has made 47 appearances and scored five goals for Liverpool to date, since joining from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2017. The 26-year-old admitted that the new deal was on the horizon for some time, but that he's very glad it's confirmed.

✍️🔴@Alex_OxChambo has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xLw0AZlOJs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2019

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “I’m really, really excited - it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to.

“I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to sign. It’s something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year.

“You’ve got to count your blessings every time you get an opportunity like this, you don’t get the chance to play for Liverpool Football Club every day. I am really excited to be able to extend my time here.”

“I can promise the supporters that I'll give them absolutely everything moving forward,” he added. There might be times where I have bad games and good games and moments where it's not so good, but I'll always work through those moments and give my everything to correct them and keep pushing this team forward.

“I hope that I can do some special things like I did before I got injured and, most of all, be a part of this group of players that go on to hopefully win more things.

“I'm really excited to see what the future holds for us all and I look forward to seeing them every game moving forward.”