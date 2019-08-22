Arsenal Planning to Offer Contract Extensions to Aubameyang & Lacazette - But With No Pay Rise

Arsenal are preparing contract extensions for mercurial forward pairing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - though they will offer the duo bumper bonuses instead of a salary increase.

The Frenchman grabbed his first goal of the campaign in what was also his first start as the Gunners beat Burnley 2-1 on Saturday, with his Gabonese partner hitting the winner to take his seasonal tally to two. They scored a combined total of 50 goals in 2018/19, though Aubameyang was the higher contributor with 31.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The strikers each earn approximately £180,000-a-week as things stand, and negotiations have already begun regarding a new deal for both.

According to the Sun, the proposed bonuses would come as a result of achieving certain goals laid out by Arsenal, with the most lucrative thought to be qualification for the Champions League.

A seat at the top table of European football sees clubs earn an estimated £40m boost in revenue. However, the forwards can also increase their income by helping the Gunners win the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Aubameyang's current contract is due to expire in 2021, whilst Lacazette has three years remaining.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Arsenal are believed to have cut £10m off of their wage bill over the summer, which will provide a significant portion of the incentives being paid out.

Aubameyang and Lacazette are not the only players in Unai Emery's squad set to be offered a new contract. Matteo Guendouzi will reportedly be handed a five-year extension following his superb displays in midfield.