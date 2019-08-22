Celtic Confirm Return of Fraser Forster on Season-Long Loan from Southampton

Celtic have confirmed the return of goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a season-long loan from Southampton.

Forster joined the Saints from Celtic back in 2014 for close to £12m, and went on to make 125 appearances for the Premier League outfit, before losing his place to Alex McCarthy and now Angus Gunn.

#LaGranMuralla 🧤



✍️ Fraser Forster rejoins #CelticFC on a season-long loan.



Welcome back, Fraser! 🍀⚪️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 22, 2019

Thus, the goalkeeper has returned to Scotland, with the club confirming the move in an official statement that declared: "Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton on loan until the end of the season.

"Fraser was previously with Celtic in a period which saw the club enjoy phenomenal success. He made a total of 193 appearances, during which time when he won three Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cups, also reaching the Champions League last 16 round in 2012.

"He also holds the Scottish league record for most minutes without conceding a goal – 1,256 minutes without conceding a goal."

Speaking upon the announcement, Forster declared: "I’m absolutely delighted to be here, it feels like I’m coming home and I’m buzzing to be back at this great club.



"Now, I just want to get back training and get back playing. Obviously, I know what the number 67 means to this great club. It’s an honour to wear the shirt and an even bigger honour to wear this number.

"I loved my time here before and I felt like it was the right number for me, I’m really proud to wear it, and I want to do my absolute best for this club.

"The gaffer has always been brilliant with me, and when the opportunity came up to come back and work with him again, it was one that was too good to turn down.

"I’m delighted to be back – Woodsy is still here, and I know a lot of the lads, which is what makes it feel like I’ve come back home. With that in mind, I hope I can fit straight back in."