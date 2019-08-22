Crystal Palace Set to Offer Christian Benteke and James Tomkins New Deals at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace are lining up new contracts for duo Christian Benteke and James Tomkins, as the pair's contracts wind down at Selhurst Park.

Benteke has just one year left remaining on his £120,000-a-week contract, meaning that Palace risk losing him for free next summer. Tomkins has two years remaining, with the club aiming to ensure they are not in a similar predicament with the defender next season.



Benteke joined the club from Liverpool for £32m in 2016, impressing in his debut season by scoring 15 goals in the league, helping Palace to retain their Premier League status.





However, the Belgian has bagged just four times since, frustrating the fans at Selhurst Park not just with his lack of end product, but by his poor work-rate and general quality.





Palace have been keen to move the 28-year-old on in recent seasons, but his significant wages have proved a stumbling block, and their lack of an alternative option up front has established Benteke as their first-choice striker in the 2019/20 season.





As reported by the Mail Online, therefore, Palace are keen to extend his contract, protecting their asset from leaving for nothing next season.



Tomkins joined in the same summer as Benteke in a £10m deal from West Ham, proving to be a more reliable and consistent performer than the former Aston Villa man. The centre-back formed a formidable back four last season alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt, conceding less goals than Manchester United.





Tomkins' current contract expires in 2021 and Palace are determined to not allow that to run down any further, rewarding the 30-year-old with an improvement on his £70,000-a-week wages.

