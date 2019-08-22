Crystal Palace Set to Offer Christian Benteke and James Tomkins New Deals at Selhurst Park

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

Crystal Palace are lining up new contracts for duo Christian Benteke and James Tomkins, as the pair's contracts wind down at Selhurst Park.

Benteke has just one year left remaining on his £120,000-a-week contract, meaning that Palace risk losing him for free next summer. Tomkins has two years remaining, with the club aiming to ensure they are not in a similar predicament with the defender next season. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Benteke joined the club from Liverpool for £32m in 2016, impressing in his debut season by scoring 15 goals in the league, helping Palace to retain their Premier League status. 


However, the Belgian has bagged just four times since, frustrating the fans at Selhurst Park not just with his lack of end product, but by his poor work-rate and general quality. 


Palace have been keen to move the 28-year-old on in recent seasons, but his significant wages have proved a stumbling block, and their lack of an alternative option up front has established Benteke as their first-choice striker in the 2019/20 season. 


As reported by the Mail Online, therefore, Palace are keen to extend his contract, protecting their asset from leaving for nothing next season.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Tomkins joined in the same summer as Benteke in a £10m deal from West Ham, proving to be a more reliable and consistent performer than the former Aston Villa man. The centre-back formed a formidable back four last season alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt, conceding less goals than Manchester United


Tomkins' current contract expires in 2021 and Palace are determined to not allow that to run down any further, rewarding the 30-year-old with an improvement on his £70,000-a-week wages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message