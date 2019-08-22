Eddie Nketiah: Twitter Reacts as Leeds' On Loan Arsenal Striker Nets Second Goal in as Many Games

By 90Min
August 22, 2019

After netting his first Premier League goal on the final day of last season, Eddie Nketiah continued his rapid rise to Arsenal stardom with some fine displays in the club's pre-season tour.

Such was the talent on display, calls from some sections of the Gunners' fanbase were asking for 20-year-old to earn a starting berth in Unai Emery's squad for the coming campaign.

Instead, what transpired was a Championship free-for-all as a host of clubs were vying to secure the young forward on a season-long loan ahead of transfer deadline day. The winners turned out to be Leeds United, and it appears their efforts to land the striker have proved fruitful, as Nketiah netted his second goal in as many games with a late winner against Brentford on Wednesday night.

That sparked a Twitter response from both sets of fans, who were jubilant to see the youngster demonstrate his goalscoring touch once again in west Yorkshire, despite some rather overzealous claims...

Naturally, the 'thank you' messages came raining in as Leeds fans expressed their gratitude to Arsenal for loaning them their rising star.

One notable attendee at Elland Road was none other than Arsenal legend Ian Wright. The club's former top scorer makes no secret of his love for the Gunners, and his support of the youngsters was no more evident than his celebrations following Nketiah's goal.

It wasn't just Leeds fans and former players who were waxing lyrical over Nketiah, however. Arsenal fans were just as buoyant to see one of their academy prospects performing so well at a high level, even if the striker only made his Championship debut as a late substitute on Wednesday. 

And there's always time for an Arsenal fan to poke fun at Manchester United.

More importantly for Leeds, Nketiah's goal propelled them to the Championship summit on goals difference, as Marcelo Bielsa's revolution has another crack at the promotion whip.

One fan is predicting it already...

