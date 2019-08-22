Eddie Nketiah: Twitter Reacts as Leeds' On Loan Arsenal Striker Nets Second Goal in as Many Games

After netting his first Premier League goal on the final day of last season, Eddie Nketiah continued his rapid rise to Arsenal stardom with some fine displays in the club's pre-season tour.

Such was the talent on display, calls from some sections of the Gunners' fanbase were asking for 20-year-old to earn a starting berth in Unai Emery's squad for the coming campaign.

Instead, what transpired was a Championship free-for-all as a host of clubs were vying to secure the young forward on a season-long loan ahead of transfer deadline day. The winners turned out to be Leeds United, and it appears their efforts to land the striker have proved fruitful, as Nketiah netted his second goal in as many games with a late winner against Brentford on Wednesday night.

🔥 "What a way to say hello to your new club!" Eddie! Eddie! Eddie! pic.twitter.com/82SJwp5bO1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 22, 2019

That sparked a Twitter response from both sets of fans, who were jubilant to see the youngster demonstrate his goalscoring touch once again in west Yorkshire, despite some rather overzealous claims...

I think Eddie Nketiah might be better than Henry 🤔 #lufc — Wayne Stevenson (@wstevenson85) August 21, 2019

Nketiah is easily England's biggest prospect. Miles ahead of everyone — HarrisonSZN (3-1-0) (@LukeMOT7) August 22, 2019

That Costa/Nketiah partnership is gonna be fooking lethal for us this season! #lufc — Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) August 21, 2019

Naturally, the 'thank you' messages came raining in as Leeds fans expressed their gratitude to Arsenal for loaning them their rising star.

Thank you @Arsenal for loaning us nketiah, what an absolute baller 😍 — L (@Lewis_Nich) August 22, 2019

@Arsenal thank you sooo much for lord Edward Nketiah — . (@RampantRachubka) August 21, 2019

Anyway thank you Arsenal for Nketiah. You can’t have him back btw. (Also belated thanks for Lukic and Rocky). — Hutch 🏔 (@nolittleman) August 14, 2019

One notable attendee at Elland Road was none other than Arsenal legend Ian Wright. The club's former top scorer makes no secret of his love for the Gunners, and his support of the youngsters was no more evident than his celebrations following Nketiah's goal.

Love this, guys ❤️



📸 wrightyofficial on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RScIup73hw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 22, 2019

I love how Ian Wright is so invested Nketiah — Rogelio De La Vega (@DarrylPdtKid) August 22, 2019

It wasn't just Leeds fans and former players who were waxing lyrical over Nketiah, however. Arsenal fans were just as buoyant to see one of their academy prospects performing so well at a high level, even if the striker only made his Championship debut as a late substitute on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah is the next @IanWright0 for @Arsenal — Señor Don Raul Sammie Neshuku ® 🇳🇦 (@SammieNeshuku) August 22, 2019

Nketiah scoring for Leeds man I’m so happy for him , can’t wait to see how vital mans gonna be for them this season. 😭 — i like my fanta with no ice (@Messssut_) August 22, 2019

Can’t wait to see Nketiah back at Arsenal again next season. A natural goal scorer 🔥 — Lewis Walker (@LEWIS_LULU1995) August 21, 2019

And arsenal fans are worried about whose replacing auba and laca. 💫💫 #Nketiah #arsenal https://t.co/vtzmx6h2fW — Alex (@Alex_markham12) August 21, 2019

And there's always time for an Arsenal fan to poke fun at Manchester United.

Mason greenwood could never #Nketiah — Make Arsenal Great Again (@Emerys_Era) August 22, 2019

More importantly for Leeds, Nketiah's goal propelled them to the Championship summit on goals difference, as Marcelo Bielsa's revolution has another crack at the promotion whip.

One fan is predicting it already...