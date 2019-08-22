Fantasy Premier League: Ones to Watch Ahead of Gameweek 3

Week two of this season's Fantasy Premier League is in the books and......it was rather uninspiring wasn't it?!

Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Teemu Pukki were the standout points scorers of the week, with Norwich's talismanic frontman bagging himself a wholesome 17 points after netting a hat-trick against Newcastle. Woof.

But there's no time to reflect on the past, you need to be thinking about what's ahead - so to get you in the mood, here's five ones to watch over the next few weeks...

Christian Pulisic

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

How He Did Last Week

Chelsea's very own version of 'Captain America' made his first Premier League start against Leicester last weekend, playing 70 minutes before being replaced. He was bright on the ball and although he wasn't responsible for the Blues' goal, he looked sharp and at ease with the pace of Premier League football.

Upcoming Fixtures

Results have been unkind to Frank Lampard since he took charge at Chelsea, but the tide could be about to turn. Norwich are this weekend's opponents, and although the Canaries will be no pushovers on their own patch, the Blues will fancy their chances. Sheffield United at home and Wolves away follow - meaning points could very well be on the horizon.

Current Value

As £7.5m-rated midfielders go, Pulisic has the potential to be right up there with the best of them. Filling the boots of the departed Eden Hazard will be tough, but the former Borussia Dortmund star has the class to turn it on in spade loads.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Michael Regan/GettyImages

How He Did Last Week

It's been a tentative start, defensively at least, for Liverpool this season, with both Norwich and Southampton finding the back of the net against Jurgen Klopp's side. Last weekend, Adrian's inexplicable error cost the Reds dearly - and robbed TAA of a deserved clean sheet.

Upcoming Fixtures

Liverpool are favourites for pretty much every game they play, and this weekend is no different, even though they are facing Arsenal at Anfield. The Gunners have been mauled on Merseyside on multiple occasions, so couple history with a trip to Burnley and a home game with Newcastle and you begin to see why Alexander-Arnold might appeal, particularly given his threat going forward.

Current Value

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best - and in order to do that, you often have to pay the big bucks. At £7.0m, Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive defender on the game - but in terms of longevity and points delivery over the season, he's so worth it.

James Maddison

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

How He Did Last Week

Last weekend saw Leicester earn a creditable draw at Chelsea, and their second half performance was a joy to behold. Chances were created, strings were pulled and one man was the architect behind all of their good work - the ever improving James Maddison.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Manchester United are the next three fixtures on Maddison's Premier League calendar, but the former Norwich playmaker will have absolutely no fear heading into any of those encounters. He's a big game player, and thrives on shouldering responsibility - which is exactly why he has the potential to make it at the very highest level.

Current Value

If you want a midfield bargain, you should look no further than Maddison. Costing just £7.0m, he's superb value for money given the goal threat he poses - from both a scoring and an assisting perspective. Don't forget he scored 137 points last season, too, snaring 14 goal contributions along the way.

Gerard Deulofeu

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

How He Did Last Week

To put it bluntly, Deulofeu has done very little in either of Watford's two opening games. Hooked off at half-time against Brighton on the opening day, things got no better last week for the former Everton winger at his old stomping ground - meaning he has a miserly three points to his name so far.

Upcoming Fixtures

Never fear though, because help is always at hand. In this case, it comes in the form of West Ham and their famous knack of playing quality players back into form. Newcastle and Arsenal are on the agenda after that, and both sides have iffy records against Watford - could be ideal cannon fodder to get Deulofeu back on track.

Current Value

Deulofeu's poor start to the season has actually seen his price dip to £6.4m, predominantly because managers have panicked and got him the hell out of dodge. Not a bad time to buck against the trend and get the Spaniard in your ranks.

Tanguy Ndombele

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

How He Did Last Week

Ndombele wasn't brought to Tottenham for north of £60m for his goalscoring exploits, nor his ability to set them up. Yet bizarrely, that's exactly what the Frenchman has offered up in the first two games of this season - with last weekend's assist against Manchester City a real treat for the 11.5% of managers who own him.

Upcoming Fixtures

On paper, Spurs haven't got it all their own way over the next few games - but it's worth remembering that they've fought back brilliantly to beat Aston Villa, before doing the same to earn a point at Manchester City. Newcastle, a north London derby against Arsenal, and Crystal Palace are on Ndombele's imminent pad, and there's no reason to suggest he can't maintain his form.

Current Value

Costing just £6.1m, Ndombele is the epitome of a bargain. His price will continue to rise as his popularity soars, so time to strike while the iron is hot.