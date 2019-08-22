Georges-Kévin Nkoudou Pens Farewell Letter to Tottenham as Besiktas Move Edges Closer

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou has penned a farewell letter to Tottenham supporters as the Frenchman inches closer to joining Super Lig outfit Besiktas this summer.

Signed from Marseille in the summer of 2016, the winger has failed to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's first-team with loan spells at Burnley and Monaco transpiring in the last two seasons.

Dear Spurs fans,



While no official confirmation has been announced regarding his imminent move to Besiktas, the player released a statement on his Twitter confirming his departure from the club he made 26 appearances for across three seasons.

The statement read: "Dear Spurs fans, It's now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham.

"Even though our story wasn't the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man. I've always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my teammates and the staff the very best for the season, and the followings.

"Also a big thank you to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times. Big hugs, GK."

His move to Besiktas, which the Standard quote as being around £4.6m, will hand the Frenchman a four-year contract worth around £29,000-a-week, subject to passing a medical. Having signed for £11m, it spells a financial loss on Spurs' part, however, the Premier League side have inserted a clause which ensures they will receive 50% of any future sale.

His only goal for the club came in a Champions League group game against Apoel Nicosia in 2017, with opportunities being hard to come by ever since for the 24-year-old. He did come on as a substitute in the club's opening Premier League game against Aston Villa earlier this month, but is has been made clear Nkoudou is not part of Pochettino’s long-term plans.