Manchester United to Make £100m Bid for Dortmund Wunderkind Jadon Sancho in January

Manchester United will prioritise a £100m deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho once the English transfer window reopens in January.

The £75m summer sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter will provide the bulk of the funds, though the Red Devils' budget could be further bolstered if the club decide to offload either Paul Pogba or Alexis Sanchez in the coming days. The wantaway duo remain targets for several sides on the continent, who have until 31 August to sign new players.

Sancho has been a revelation since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in an £8m move in 2018 and has continued his rich vein of form into the 2019/20 campaign.

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be handed an enormous war chest in the new year, with a creative midfielder a necessity for the Norwegian as United look to regain their place in the Champions League ahead of next season.

The 19-year-old has collected two goals and assists apiece in the Yellow and Blacks' first two matches this term, grabbing the clincher as his side defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the DFL-Supercup.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid before the end of August, a transfer which would add significant volume to Solskjaer's budget.

A third of Sanchez's remaining salary for the campaign could also be freed up, with the forward expected to complete a loan move to Inter this month.

That will be beneficial as United look to lure Sancho back to England given the teenager's £190,000 wages at the Signal Iduna Park.

Failure to qualify for this season's Champions League has seen a sizeable dip in revenue for the Old Trafford club, though their income will be cut even more should they miss out this time around.