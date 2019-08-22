Ousmane Dembele Set for Barcelona Fine After Failing to Disclose Hamstring Injury

Ousmane Dembele looks set to be fined by Barcelona if it is confirmed that the Frenchman failed to disclose an injury he picked up in favour of spending time with his family.

It's alleged that the winger hid an injury he sustained to medical staff last weekend, thus avoiding tests the following day, which allowed him a couple of days off to travel back to France.

Should it be confirmed that he deliberately failed to disclose information of an injury, then Sport have revealed the 22-year-old will have conducted a 'very serious' act, which could result in a fine and potential suspension.

The Liga de Fútbol Profesional and AFE said of the incident: "Disobedience involves a serious breach of discipline or that causes serious harm to the club or organisation, including the breaking of a sanction."

It will be deemed 'disobedience' if it is ruled he did as has been suggested - travelling abroad while aware he was injured - with the forward currently facing up to five weeks out with said injury.

As for the consequences, firstly Dembele could suspended - without pay - from anywhere between 11 and 30 days. If the minimum suspension of 11 days is carried out, it would accumulate to around €360,000. However, if the suspension reaches its maximum of around a month, it would result in a €1m fine.

Regardless of whether the La Liga star is suspended as punishment or not, he could still be in line for a fine amounting to €215,000, while if his actions are considered a more serious offence, it can rise to 25% of his monthly salary.

Dembele's time at Barça was been riddled with injuries, limiting the former Borussia Dortmund player to 66 appearances in all competitions since joining in a deal potentially worth €145m in the summer of 2017.