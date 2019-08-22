Premier League Rejects Manchester City's Request for More Medals to Commemorate 2018/19 Title Win

Manchester City's request for more medals to commemorate their 2018/2019 title win has been rejected by the Premier League's governing body.

The Citizens were initially given 40 medals after becoming champions on a hectic final day of the season. They were hoping to receive more, in order to reward non-playing staff and players who did not qualify to receive one, having not played the five games minimum to make them eligible.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, as reported in the Daily Mail, the club will not be obtaining any further medals, much to the ire of manager Pep Guardiola.

It is not the first time that Guardiola has criticised the Premier League's regulations. Following the culmination of the club's 2017/2018 season, when they were also crowned champions, the Spaniard described the league's medal allocations as "ridiculous".

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Aggrieved that players who had not played five games could not receive a medal, Guardiola said: "[the players who did not play five games] are champions. They worked from day one to the last one, in the locker room and training. They didn't play because of my decisions, but it's the same."





Guardiola sarcastically added: "Maybe it's so expensive for the Premier League to give three, four, five medals for the young guys. Of course I will be concerned by that."





City compensated for their lack of medals after the 2017/2018 season, by rewarding each of the club's non-playing staff with a miniature trophy in recognition of their contributions during the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

For their most recent title success, the club commissioned 500 medals to ensure that their entire back room staff was recognised for their efforts.