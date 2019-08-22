Real Madrid Send Club Official to Paris for Neymar Talks to Rival Barcelona Bid

Real Madrid have suddenly emerged as major suitors for unsettled Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, with reports from Spain claiming that an emissary from the club has travelled to the French capital in order to lay the groundwork for a possible transfer.





Real have long had a fascination with Neymar and have tried to sign him many times over the years, starting when he was first invited to visit Madrid at the age of just 13 in 2006.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Barcelona eventually won the battle to bring the player to Europe from his native Brazil in 2013. The Catalans then lost him to PSG for a world record €222m two years ago, but have been locked in negotiations over a deal to take him back to Camp Nou for several weeks.

90min understands that Real could offer striker Karim Benzema as part of their attempt to sign Neymar. The 31-year-old Frenchman, who hasn’t played club football in his homeland since joining Real from Lyon in 2009, had one of his best individual seasons in 2018/19.

Primary PSG striker Edinson Cavani, now 32 years of age, has been linked with a move to the United States to join David Beckham’s new Inter Miami team, due to join MLS in 2020. Benzema could therefore be a welcome replacement as PSG look to move on from the Uruguayan.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

It had been thought that Real had at last shelved any remaining interest in Neymar, instead favouring a move for his younger PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe next year. But that may not necessarily be the case as Marca alleges Los Blancos have sent someone to Paris.

The identity of the figure is not revealed, but they are said to be someone who holds a meaningful position at the Bernabeu. No fee is mentioned, but Marca claims that Real are optimistic in the early stages, without having yet discussed exact details and numbers with PSG.

Apparently the 13-time European champion believe PSG will do business with them because contact via telephone so far has been positive.

There is also the opportunity to capitalise on Barcelona’s struggles to reach a satisfactory agreement of their own. Earlier this week it was reported that Barcelona and PSG had rejected each other’s proposal – that included PSG asking for Ousmane Dembele and Nelson Semedo plus €100m. The reigning Spanish champions do not wish to see Dembele leave the club.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The latest gossip suggests Barcelona are considering a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. This is after a one-year loan with a non-binding €150m purchase option was rebuffed.

Juventus have also been linked with Neymar, but with the Serie A transfer window closing on 23 August, a move to Italy at this stage would be all but impossible. The Spanish transfer window still remains open for business for more than a week until 2 September.