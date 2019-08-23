Bayern Agree to Pay €40m Release Clause for Espanyol Midfielder Marc Roca

Bayern Munich have agreed to pay Espanyol the €40m required to trigger Marc Roca's release clause, as the club prepare for life after Renato Sanches, who they're selling for €25m to Lille.



Roca, who has also been a target of the likes of Real Madrid this summer, has been on Bayern's radar for some time, but Niko Kovac has been waiting on the sale of one of his midfielders to open up a spot in his squad.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

And now, with famed Swansea City flop Renato Sanches set to join Lille for around €25m, a spot has opened up, with Bavarians duly pouncing on the 22-year-old Spaniard.

According to a report from venerable French publication L'Equipe, the German champions had long seen Roca as an ideal player to plug any midfield gaps, and once the sale of Sanches was beyond doubt there was only one man to fill the space.

It is understood that, after some previous hesitation over paying the full €40m release clause, the Bundesliga outfit almost instantaneously triggered the clause once the Sanches deal was agreed.

The 22-year-old, who rose up the youth ranks at Espanyol and went on to make 79 appearances for the senior side, notching one goal and four assists, and had a contract until 2022 with the Catalan club, is now set to sign a five-year deal in Munich.



🚨 C’est fait Renato #Sanches au #Losc. Il arrive cet après midi au domaine de Luchin pour passer la visite médicale. Le joueur a donné son accord pour un contrat de 5 ans. Le #Bayern Munich et #Lille ont trouvé un accord avoisinant 25 millions d’euros bonus compris. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 23, 2019

The Spanish Under-21 international will become the seventh signing of the summer for Bayern, and comes just after the high-profile loans of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

The deal for Sanches that paved the way for this deal tops out at €25m, and includes bonuses. The Portuguese international will undergo his medical on Friday, ahead of signing a five-year deal of his own.

