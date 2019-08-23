Copa Libertadores Roundup: River Plate & Boca Juniors Cruising, Palmeiras & Flamengo Also Win

River Plate and Boca Juniors both stormed to victory in their Copa Libertadores quarter-final first leg tussles against Cerro Porteño and LDU Quito respectively, while Palmeiras held on against Gremio.

The first round of fixtures in the quarter-final brought goals and bags of entertainment. As the tournament has progressed into the latter stages, the pressure has begun to mount and its merely added to the excitement. The winners of the Cup are rewarded with a place in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in December - only adding to the incentive to put in a strong showing in the first-leg.

Highlights for River Plate 2-0 Cerro Porteño

This is exactly what River Plate did, who eased past Cerro Porteño at the El Monumental Stadium. Ignacio Fernandez and Rafael Borre both scored from the penalty spot to give the hosts a deserved victory, with the Paraguayan visitors unable to manage a shot on target.





River Plate are, of course, seeking back-to-back Libertadores titles, having beaten Boca last year.

The two sides could go up against each other in the semi-final, with Boca - who had Daniele De Rossi on the bench - also cruising through their first-leg away to LDU Quito.

Highlights for LDU Quito 0-3 Boca Juniors

🎥 ¡Lo mejor de la goleada de @BocaJrsOficial ante @LDU_Oficial por la ida de los cuartos de final de la #Libertadores!



🏆 @FutbolSantander pic.twitter.com/F8E1M4SxG8 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) August 22, 2019

Ramon Abila opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a neat finish, before Emanuel Reynoso doubled Boca's lead with a wonderful 25-yard free-kick. Luis Caicedo then scored an own-goal to make it 3-0 - with Quito also having two men sent off just before and just after half time.





In another clash, Bruno Henrique bagged two late goals to help Flamengo beat Internacional 2-0 at the Maracana on Wednesday. Flamengo left it late but eventually broke the deadlock in the 75th minute. It was the perfect one-two from the forward, who scored a delightful second to help his side feel more comfortable for the return fixture the following Thursday.

In the last quarter-final matchup, Palmeiras hold a slender advantage over Gremio, having taken the first-leg 1-0 at the Arena do Gremio, thanks to a Gustavo Scarpa stunner.

🙌 ¡Qué semana de fútbol! Los resultados de los partidos de ida de los cuartos de final de la #Libertadores.



🔜 En 7⃣ días conoceremos a los 4⃣ semifinalistas. pic.twitter.com/2Icl4KSXoP — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) August 23, 2019

Scarpa's 31st-minute strike was enough to see them over the line, despite Felipe Melo seeing red towards the end of the second half. The tie still remains in the balance, with Gremio still very much able to overturn the deficit - and they will feel confident of doing so, with Brazil's Everton keen to lead the way.

The reverse fixtures of the quarter-final ties will take place between 28 and 30 August, with each side looking to progress into the last four.