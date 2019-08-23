Fantasy Premier League: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 3

It's Friday, and Friday means one thing and one thing only: Fantasy tinkering! That's right, there's only t-minus *checks notes then gives up cuz maths* several hours before the deadline for this gameweek's transfer window 'SLAMS' shut.



Fortunately, there's still some time so no need to panic. And, in an even greater twist of fate, you're in the right place! For here we shall tell you just who is 'hot' and who is most definitely 'not' going into this week's fixtures.

Enjoy!

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Jordan Pickford: ICYMI, Everton have been seriously strong at the back for a while now. They are the only team yet to concede a goal this season, and have not conceded at home since February 6 - and that was against Manchester City. Sure, they're at Villa Park this week, but the Villans are hardly firing on all cylinders up front. Also, Pickford's face is solid as a rock.



Ederson: He may be coming off the back of yielding two goals, but the Manchester City man has games against Bournemouth, Brighton, Norwich and Watford coming up. That's all you need to know.



Who's Not

Bernd Leno: 56,242 people have got rid off the Arsenal keeper this week. 56,242 people have seen Arsenal's schedule and current backline. 56,242 people are smart. The rest of you are not. It's Liverpool away and Spurs at home, if you're wondering.

Defenders

Who's Hot



John Lundstram: With Sheffield United's progressive tactics, including but not limited to those over-lapping centre backs, any of their defenders could be decent shouts. But the Englishman - yes, Englishman - showed that, with his finishing touches, and his placement in midfield last weekend, he's a better shout than most.

Erik Pieters: After those spectacular assists on the opening day, Pieters was kept quiet by Arsenal last weekend. However, the prospect of a Wolves side fresh (or not so) from Europa League action could spell more points for the Dutchman.

Who's Not



Andy Robertson: Quelle shockeur! It's Fantasy darling Andy Robertson! But the people have spoken - a whopping 381,063 to be precise - and they want rid of the Scotsman, thanks to the £7m man's meagre output of just four points from his first two games. That's £4.5m-worthy, not £7m.



Midfielders

Who's Hot



Sadio Mane: After being restricted to a 16-minute cameo against Norwich, Sadio Mane returned to fully-fledged action against Southampton, and in turn returned to his illustrious goalscoring form. He's back, and he'll fancy his chances against the Gunners, no question about it.

Anthony Martial: The Frenchman is back wearing the number nine shirt, and he's back scoring goals. With 682,035 transfers in, he's the most brought-in midfielder this week, and it's easy to see why. A flimsy Crystal Palace side await his wrath.



Who's Not



Bernardo Silva: Another fantasy favourite reduced to the ignominy of 'not', it's Bernardo Silva. And it's earned as well, with the Portuguese midfielder amassing just two points so far. Not good enough, and 588,546 people concur.



Forwards

Who's Hot



Raul Jimenez: The Wolves man may be yet to get his Premier League account underway, but his sensational goal against Torino in midweek was a reminder to all of his talents, and the third-highest scoring forward from last year has a great chance to break his duck against Burnley this weekend.

Teemu Pukki: Who else could it be? There's only one forward on the lips of every fantasy owner this week, and he's Finnish. Pukki's four goals in two games make him the highest-scoring forward thus far, and second-highest overall behind Raheem Sterling, and you can bet your bottom dollar a shaky-looking Chelsea defence won't scare him in the slightest.



Who's Not







Divock Origi: After starting the season with that goal against Norwich, the return of Mane has relegated Origi to bit-parter once more. Expect far more single-digit cameos than goals moving forward.