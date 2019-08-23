FIFA 20 Career Mode Transfer Budgets for All Top European Leagues Revealed

The budgets for every club in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and more on the upcoming FIFA 20 Career Mode have been revealed.

Courtesy of Twitter user FifaCMTips, the eagerly anticipated transfer window budgets for all the top sides across Europe and beyond have been revealed. FifaCMTips, who unveiled the news on Twitter, started with the Premier League, where it is Manchester United who best the rest with a whopping £167,488,480 at their disposal.



#FIFA20 CAREER MODE PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER BUDGETS! 🔥



The transfer budgets of every Premier League club in Career Mode in FIFA 20! 👀 pic.twitter.com/aVMn6iqnQM — FifaCMTips (@FifaCMTips) August 21, 2019

Closely behind them are crosstown rivals, and domestic treble-winners, Manchester City, who boast an admirable £167,020,320 in their accounts.



There is then a dramatic dip, with Champions League winners Liverpool boasting a modest £97m, followed by Europa League winners (and famed transfer absconders) Chelsea on £86m.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are behind them on £72m and £69m respectively, while new boys Sheffield United bring up the rear with an oh-so modest sum of £17m, £3m less than the club-record fee they paid for Oli McBurnie IRL.



Over in Serie A, it is unsurprisingly the all-conquering Juventus who sit smugly atop the Italian financial field, with a treasury of £103m, with their Derby d'Italia rivals Inter the closest competition on £48m. Napoli sit behind them on £44m, with Roma right on their rear with £37m and the Nerazzurri's Milanese rivals AC forced to contend with just £35m.

Over in Germany, it is, yes, Bayern Munich who lead the way, with their coffers capping out at £124m. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, can boast a decent £65m.



#FIFA20 CAREER MODE BUNDESLIGA TRANSFER BUDGETS! 🔥



The transfer budgets for all Bundesliga teams in FIFA 20 Career Mode! 👀 pic.twitter.com/f6nWYrEZXt — FifaCMTips (@FifaCMTips) August 21, 2019

In Espana, El Careerico is narrowly won by Real Madrid, who have £169,610,000 to Barcelona's £169,074,000, which makes all the difference. As for plucky Atletico Madrid, they will have to make do with just £61m.



#FIFA20 CAREER MODE LALIGA TRANSFER BUDGETS! 🔥



The transfer budget for every LaLiga team in FIFA 20 Career Mode! 👀 pic.twitter.com/E7Xw8ldhVR — FifaCMTips (@FifaCMTips) August 21, 2019

In Ligue 1, well, need I say anything except Paris Saint-Germain? Okay, fine. £165,960,000. For the rest, you'll have to go here. It's a sorry sight. Oh, and if you're hankering for the Colombian Liga Dimayor, or the Irish SSE Airtricity League, they have that too...except for fans of Derry City (you guys deserve some special treatment), your club's transfer budget is £631,000.

