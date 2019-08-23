Frank Lampard Considering Using Ruben Loftus-Cheek as Striker Upon Return From Injury

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is thought to be considering the idea of using midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a striker when he makes his long-awaited return from injury.

The 23-year-old is targeting a return to training within 'four to six weeks', and was initially expected to compete for a role in midfield when he returns from his Achilles injury.

However, according to The Sun, Lampard may opt to deploy Loftus-Cheek as a striker, with the current crop of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi all struggling to impress in the opening weeks of the season.

Giroud is the only of the trio to find the back of the net this season - in the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool - whilst Batshuayi is yet to feature in the first team under Lampard.

Lampard wouldn't be the first Chelsea boss to do so, with Antonio Conte also using Loftus-Cheek as a second-striker during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The England international boasts the kind of agility and physicality which could make him a success in the position, whilst he also showcased an impressive eye for goal last season, finding the back of the net ten times across the campaign.

Moving Loftus-Cheek further forward would allow the trio of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount to continue in midfield, with both Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic also vying for a place in the team.

The Sun add that the returns of both Loftus-Cheek and teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi - who recently returned to training after his own Achilles injury - could see Chelsea form an exciting attacking trio, with Loftus-Cheek in the centre and Hudson-Odoi on the left.

The winger is also reported to be close to penning a new contract at Stamford Bridge which could see him earn up to £200,000 per week, so Lampard is expected to find a place for both in the team when the two players are fully fit.